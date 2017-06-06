Citrix Synergy Session SYN331 Video – Getting to the root of the problem: data collection and analysis

Collecting the right data is one of the biggest challenges in chasing down the root of a problem and achieving a quick resolution. This is why consistency in tracing and logging methods has been a key focus for the product supportability and engineering teams. In this session, you’ll learn about Always-On Tracing, which reduces analysis time, especially for intermittent issues. You’ll also receive guidance on the key data points that dev analysis teams use when researching root cause for XenApp and XenDesktop, XenMobile, and NetScaler products.

