Citrix Synergy Session SYN331 Video – Getting to the root of the problem: data collection and analysis
Collecting the right data is one of the biggest challenges in chasing down the root of a problem and achieving a quick resolution. This is why consistency in tracing and logging methods has been a key focus for the product supportability and engineering teams. In this session, you’ll learn about Always-On Tracing, which reduces analysis time, especially for intermittent issues. You’ll also receive guidance on the key data points that dev analysis teams use when researching root cause for XenApp and XenDesktop, XenMobile, and NetScaler products.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper