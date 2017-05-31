Citrix Synergy Session SYN330 Video – Optimize and scale your XenApp and XenDesktop platform the CTP way

Take a technical deep dive and get best practices for optimizing user experience and density, with a closer look at hardware sizing, hardware configuration, the HDX display protocol and various image optimization tasks. The session offers real-world, tested and proven best practices for your XenApp and XenDesktop environment, with Citrix Technology Professionals covering HDX graphics modes and their impact on CPU and bandwidth, persistent desktops in a Citrix world, and power management. You will hear about enhancements to PVS, protocol improvements and the value of upgrading to XenApp 7.x.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix