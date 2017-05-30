Citrix Synergy Session SYN329 Video – FedRAMP: Security and compliance in a cloud world
As we move to the cloud, companies and governments want assurance that appropriate security controls are in place. When the data is inside our own data centers, we have awareness on and details about how information is stored and access. When moving to the cloud, “outside” companies, such as Citrix, are used to hold data and processes critical to execution and security. In this session, learn how Citrix is embracing the US Federal Government FedRAMP standard and how, whether government or commercial, you can utilize the information in this important cloud security initiative to ascertain and grow confidence in the security of your data as you move to the cloud.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Share this:
