Citrix Synergy Session SYN327 Video – Identity federation 1×1 with NetScaler

Securing access to corporate data has become complex. On one end, you need to handle more external users outside your own directory service boundaries while on the other, hybrid cloud architecture and service offerings that leverage SaaS and/or B2B scenarios have created an environment with dispersed data repositories. With those information pools maintained partially under your own responsibility and others operated by foreign providers, it has become critical to understand how identity verification and identity forwarding is done; and the whole authentication framework has to undergo significant evolution. This session will showcase the new authentication and security architecture that SAML brings to the business, how NetScaler fits into federation technologies for inbound and outbound identity processing and why NetScaler is a critical component. We’ll cover the concept at the bit level, including the originator and consumer perspective, along with web services and Office 365.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix