Citrix Synergy Session SYN325 Video – Automating NetScaler: talking NITRO with PowerShell

Back by popular demand, this session helps administrators include NetScaler CPX, NetScaler VPX and NetScaler MPX deployment and configuration in their automation and orchestration strategies, both on-premises and in the cloud, by showing how PowerShell can help to create automated workflows. We will cover the REST API and NetScaler’s NITRO-based API framework as well as how NITRO with PowerShell can automate the NetScaler configuration with REST API calls. You will also learn PowerShell scripting to automate the deployment of NetScaler VPX on XenServer or vSphere hypervisors with a fixed IP address.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix