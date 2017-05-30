Citrix Synergy Session SYN324 Video – Connectivity demystified: NetScaler Unified Gateway w/out configuration

NetScaler Unified Gateway functionality has gone way beyond pure HDX access. With the latest release, Unified Gateway has taKen Oestereich, Hannah Conradover the main role of centralized authentication engine, core traffic manager and user interface landing experience for different application and access scenarios. Surely you can build one yourself, but can you explore and diagnose the product and its various use cases without touching a configuration wizard? This session will explore Unified Gateway and all of its subcomponents. We’ll cover how to configure functionality and optimize user experience using frequently seen scenarios, and collapse them into a single NetScaler Unified Gateway instance. This will help you create your own universal blueprint for deploying Unified Gateway at different feature levels according to your unique requirements.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix