Citrix Synergy Session SYN323 Video – Migrate your NetScaler deployments to the cloud
Many customers have made significant investments in NetScaler to support their on-premises datacenter and WAN infrastructure. With the industry in the midst of a digital transformation, the cloud is a key component as customers want to reap the benefits of hosting applications and infrastructure in the cloud, but need to do so with as little disruption to their current systems as possible. This session will provide insights and recommendations for migrating your NetScaler deployments to the cloud. Learn how to leverage your existing NetScaler skillsets to support your hybrid and multi-cloud endeavors as we discuss NetScaler “as-a-service,” branch-to-cloud connectivity and game-changing license flexibility to share capacity on-premises and in the cloud.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications