Citrix Synergy Session SYN323 Video – Migrate your NetScaler deployments to the cloud

Many customers have made significant investments in NetScaler to support their on-premises datacenter and WAN infrastructure. With the industry in the midst of a digital transformation, the cloud is a key component as customers want to reap the benefits of hosting applications and infrastructure in the cloud, but need to do so with as little disruption to their current systems as possible. This session will provide insights and recommendations for migrating your NetScaler deployments to the cloud. Learn how to leverage your existing NetScaler skillsets to support your hybrid and multi-cloud endeavors as we discuss NetScaler “as-a-service,” branch-to-cloud connectivity and game-changing license flexibility to share capacity on-premises and in the cloud.

