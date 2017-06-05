Citrix Synergy Session SYN322 Video – Guidelines for automating service orchestration and analytics in your datacenter
As customers invest in their next datacenter upgrade, increased agility and visibility is top of mind. NetScaler’s software-centric architecture is built for automation, and includes flexible APIs to increase service availability and provisioning. This session will explore how you can implement NetScaler Management and Analytics System (MAS) to support increased interoperability across the datacenter. You will learn to identify specific integration points and capabilities supported for Cisco ACI with Microsoft Azure Pack and VMware NSX in NetScaler and MAS.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper