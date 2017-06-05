Home Videos Citrix Synergy Session SYN322 Video – Guidelines for automating service orchestration and analytics in your datacenter

Citrix Synergy Session SYN322 Video – Guidelines for automating service orchestration and analytics in your datacenter

0
  prev
0

As customers invest in their next datacenter upgrade, increased agility and visibility is top of mind. NetScaler’s software-centric architecture is built for automation, and includes flexible APIs to increase service availability and provisioning. This session will explore how you can implement NetScaler Management and Analytics System (MAS) to support increased interoperability across the datacenter. You will learn to identify specific integration points and capabilities supported for Cisco ACI with Microsoft Azure Pack and VMware NSX in NetScaler and MAS.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Videos
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1495900178_maxresdefault.jpg

        No App Left Behind: Migrate Existing Applications to AWS without Re-engineering

        Migrating existing applications to the cloud can take weeks, if not months to complete. By moving your existing applications to AWS, you can take immediate advantage of: security, reliability, instant scalability and elasticity, isolated processes, reduced operational effort, on-demand provisioning and automation. But how do you migrate your existing applications to AWS without re-architecting? In […]

        read more
        Commvault Feature Image

        Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900118_maxresdefault.jpg

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1496624652_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy Session SYN322 Video – Guidelines for automating service orchestration and analytics in your datacenter

          As customers invest in their next datacenter upgrade, increased agility and visibility is top of mind. NetScaler’s software-centric architecture is built for automation, and includes flexible APIs to increase service availability and provisioning. This session will explore how you can implement NetScaler Management and Analytics System (MAS) to support increased interoperability across the datacenter. You […]

          read more
          1496457611_maxresdefault.jpg

          VeeamON 2017 LabWarz Highlight Video

          1496358051_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: VR Content Showcase Winner: Nurulize

          1496298944_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Sprint Leverages VMware Technology to Transform the Way Employees Work and Engage with Customers

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video