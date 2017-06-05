Citrix Synergy Session SYN322 Video – Guidelines for automating service orchestration and analytics in your datacenter

As customers invest in their next datacenter upgrade, increased agility and visibility is top of mind. NetScaler’s software-centric architecture is built for automation, and includes flexible APIs to increase service availability and provisioning. This session will explore how you can implement NetScaler Management and Analytics System (MAS) to support increased interoperability across the datacenter. You will learn to identify specific integration points and capabilities supported for Cisco ACI with Microsoft Azure Pack and VMware NSX in NetScaler and MAS.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix