Citrix Synergy Session SYN321 Video – XenMobile deployments in large, high-security environments

Hear from experienced Citrix consultants about XenMobile deployments with large security-sensitive government and enterprise customers, and learn how to successfully pass security audits and penetration tests that help demonstrate compliance with internal policies and regulatory requirements. This session will cover the importance of the design phase as well as architectural considerations and guidance on aligning expectations with EMM product features. You’ll also learn how to leverage Citrix MDX technology and how to choose between a cloud or hybrid XenMobile solution for high-security environments.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix