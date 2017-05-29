Citrix Synergy Session SYN320 Video – Take your XenMobile environment to the cloud

• You will learn how to get up and running with XenMobile Service and why you should consider a cloud deployment. Get in-depth technical guidance to help you successfully implement XenMobile in as little as two hours. This session will also provide an overview of the recent enhancements and benefits to the service. We’ll also give you insights into how we manage and monitor the XenMobile Service infrastructure, so you don’t have to!

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix