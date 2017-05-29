Citrix Synergy Session SYN319 Video – Securing devices, apps and data with XenMobile

Managing the diversity of endpoints and apps while ensuring productivity for end users and protecting enterprise data can be one of the biggest barriers to successfully implementing a mobile strategy. This session will cover how to secure a variety of device endpoints using XenMobile and the paths to delivering secure mobile productivity applications in your enterprise—including migration best practices to public app store apps from XenMobile enterprise-wrapped apps. We’ll also do a deep dive into some of the latest security features in XenMobile apps.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix