Citrix Synergy Session SYN319 Video – Securing devices, apps and data with XenMobile
Managing the diversity of endpoints and apps while ensuring productivity for end users and protecting enterprise data can be one of the biggest barriers to successfully implementing a mobile strategy. This session will cover how to secure a variety of device endpoints using XenMobile and the paths to delivering secure mobile productivity applications in your enterprise—including migration best practices to public app store apps from XenMobile enterprise-wrapped apps. We’ll also do a deep dive into some of the latest security features in XenMobile apps.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications