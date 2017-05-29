Citrix Synergy Session SYN318 Video – A to Z: best practices for delivering XenApp, XenDesktop
Microsoft Azure is a strategic platform for Citrix, and this session will cover Azure foundational concepts (compute, storage and network) for delivering Citrix services and reference architectures for key use cases. We’ll also discuss hybrid extensions of on-premises XenApp deployments to Azure and Citrix Cloud deployments, and the economics and cost models for various deployment topologies. Attendees will come out of this session fluent in tools, technologies and best practices needed to deliver XenApp, XenDesktop and NetScaler from Microsoft Azure.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
