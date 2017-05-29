Citrix Synergy Session SYN317 Video – ShareFile: all you need to know about authentication

Finally, all your files are stored securely and are available under your unique username and password on any device. This session will cover SAML IdP options, using multiple SAML IdPs for one enterprise account, authentication to Connectors, user provisioning, and troubleshooting. You’ll see a demonstration of the new process for creating a true SSO experience for network file shares and SharePoint Connectors, and also the use of newly announced Policy Based Administration.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix