Citrix Synergy Session SYN316 Video – Increase your security posture: deep dive on ShareFile
Is your data safe and secure? Do you know if your employees are using personal online file-sharing accounts without IT approval—placing your corporate data at risk and opening your network to external threats? Is Shadow IT a concern? You need a strategy for making sure that end users do not send sensitive or critical information outside the corporate network without IT visibility and control. Join this session to learn how advanced security in ShareFile protects your corporate data from unauthorized sharing and redistribution by enabling IT to track and log user activity in real time. You’ll also learn how to create custom reports to meet corporate data policies and compliance requirements. Regain control over your data with ShareFile and help enable IT to solve business challenges.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
