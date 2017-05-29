Citrix Synergy Session SYN314 Video – Extend existing storage investments with ShareFile
Over the years, customers have made significant investments in private storage from vendors such as NetApp, EMC, HP and Microsoft. At the same time, there is growing demand for flexibility in how, when and where work is done. With ShareFile Enterprise, you can maintain your investment in on-premises storage repositories and still make use of them in the new world of a more mobile, agile workforce. This session will cover how StorageZone Controllers work and how to deploy them, along with best practices, connectors for network shares and SharePoint, SAML integration, and more.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications