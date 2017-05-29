Citrix Synergy Session SYN314 Video – Extend existing storage investments with ShareFile

Over the years, customers have made significant investments in private storage from vendors such as NetApp, EMC, HP and Microsoft. At the same time, there is growing demand for flexibility in how, when and where work is done. With ShareFile Enterprise, you can maintain your investment in on-premises storage repositories and still make use of them in the new world of a more mobile, agile workforce. This session will cover how StorageZone Controllers work and how to deploy them, along with best practices, connectors for network shares and SharePoint, SAML integration, and more.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix