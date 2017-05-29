Citrix Synergy Session SYN313 Video – Identity, security, availability: best practices with Citrix Cloud

Ever wonder how to simplify identity management and end-user single sign-on across products and services? This technical deep dive explores the future of identity across Citrix services. We’ll discuss the Citrix Cloud identity strategy and roadmap, and you’ll meet the architects behind the ‘one Citrix’ login across citrix.com and Citrix Cloud. You’ll learn how to manage identity during migration to cloud and how to leverage Azure AD to deploy existing cloud services quickly. You’ll also see demos of Azure AD and Azure AD Connect, as well as using Okta through Azure AD and two-factor authentication through Azure AD.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix