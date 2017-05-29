Citrix Synergy Session SYN310 Video – Powering the digital workspace using Citrix Cloud

Power a digital workspace that includes applications, desktops and data using Citrix Cloud. We’ll dive into architecture and configuration including advanced scenarios for XenApp and XenDesktop Services such as multiple geographic locations and secure external access. During the session, we’ll cover best practices for delivering an integrated ShareFile experience, including how end-user identity is managed and how data is connected in a combined XenApp and ShareFile solution. We will also discuss how to deliver a compelling and branded end-user experience using new features in Citrix Cloud and how end-user access can be secured using different identity options.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix