Citrix Synergy Session SYN306 Video – Solving PVS challenges with simple shell scripts

Citrix Provisioning Services is a key delivery technology with a range of options that can be automated to ease delivery, updates and availability. In this session, we’ll look at automation techniques for rollout, updates and migration. Building on practical examples from field implementations, we’ll cover differences in SDK versions between common releases and what you can do with the tools—from complimentary tools to automation with Citrix Smart Tools integration—in order to scale your environment to meet the demands of your organization.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix