Citrix Synergy Session SYN304 Video – Comparison: delivering virtual desktops with XenDeskop
This session will cover how Citrix XenDesktop and VMware Horizon desktop virtualization solutions stack up against each other. We will discuss updates and differences between the two, compare features and functionality from each new release, and relay experiences from the field in design and implementation. You’ll also learn how newer cloud options bring more functionality to the desktop virtualization solution
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
