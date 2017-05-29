Citrix Synergy Session SYN303 Video – Independent Citrix experts’ deep dive on Remote Graphics
Walk through the latest graphics GPU developments, including solutions offered by NVIDIA, Intel and AMD, with two Citrix Technology Professionals who will share highlights of the hundreds of new test scenarios they have executed. Do you want to know more about GPU, user experience and resource consumption with XenDesktop, XenApp and Citrix Cloud? Want to know what the impact is with different HDX codecs? Do you want to receive insights in sizing, GPU and creating the business case to use Remote Graphics in your environment? You will leave this session with lots of valuable information—it’s a session you won’t want to miss.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications