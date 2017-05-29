Citrix Synergy Session SYN303 Video – Independent Citrix experts’ deep dive on Remote Graphics

Walk through the latest graphics GPU developments, including solutions offered by NVIDIA, Intel and AMD, with two Citrix Technology Professionals who will share highlights of the hundreds of new test scenarios they have executed. Do you want to know more about GPU, user experience and resource consumption with XenDesktop, XenApp and Citrix Cloud? Want to know what the impact is with different HDX codecs? Do you want to receive insights in sizing, GPU and creating the business case to use Remote Graphics in your environment? You will leave this session with lots of valuable information—it’s a session you won’t want to miss.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix