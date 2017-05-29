Citrix Synergy Session SYN302 Video – Keys to a successful XenApp and XenDesktop user experience
User experience continues to be one of the primary focus areas for Citrix. In this session, you will learn from the Citrix Consulting Services team about critical user design decisions required from day one as well as how to analyze an existing environment to ensure a successful experience. Topics will cover how Citrix Profile Management and Workspace Environment Manager can help and also include Windows 10 and Server 2016 design decisions that differ from their predecessors. You’ll leave this session equipped to deploy a user-focused XenApp and XenDesktop environment.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
