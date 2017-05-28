Citrix Synergy Session SYN132 Video: It’s the end of work as we know it
The definition of work has completely changed: context-aware workplaces, ubiquitous connectivity, spacial computing, artificial intelligence and increasing automation now have the potential to transform nearly every aspect of business. Meanwhile, people are changing where and how they work, renegotiating the meaning of employment and challenging expectations for workplace technology. These and other emerging trends signal the future of work. In this session, we will help you navigate through the uncertainties and show you the possibilities, covering everything from why your next new colleague will be a bot and why Slack might be the next-gen OS.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
