Citrix Synergy Session SYN131 Video: Citrix Workspace IoT

The Internet of Things goes beyond just devices. It is also about how applications themselves are evolving. Citrix Workspace IoT will help customers easily optimize Citrix workspaces for the IoT wave of devices and things that will be exchanging information with apps and users across an entire organization. This session will take a broad look at Citrix Workspace IoT, covering some of the initial features and services that will be available in 2017, such as Citrix Smart Spaces for Collaboration, and discuss how these new capabilities offer immediate value to Citrix customers.

