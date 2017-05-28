Citrix Synergy Session SYN131 Video: Citrix Workspace IoT
The Internet of Things goes beyond just devices. It is also about how applications themselves are evolving. Citrix Workspace IoT will help customers easily optimize Citrix workspaces for the IoT wave of devices and things that will be exchanging information with apps and users across an entire organization. This session will take a broad look at Citrix Workspace IoT, covering some of the initial features and services that will be available in 2017, such as Citrix Smart Spaces for Collaboration, and discuss how these new capabilities offer immediate value to Citrix customers.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications