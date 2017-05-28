Citrix Synergy Session SYN127 Video: Introducing Smart Tools for the Xen product family
Citrix Smart Tools are a collection of easily consumable, use case–specific services to more efficiently deploy and manage the Citrix stack. Smart Check is a new Smart Tools service delivering proactive, fix-it-before-it-breaks detection and repair. All these services support cloud or on-premises deployments. Attendees will learn how to deliver faster POCs to Azure, AWS and on-premises environments; how to use Smart Check to proactively keep your XenApp and XenDesktop running at peak performance; and how to minimize cost when running Citrix environments in the cloud with Smart Scale.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
