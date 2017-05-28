Citrix Synergy Session SYN126 Video: Citrix Cloud-managed HCI Workspace Appliance for mid-market
HCI appliances make infrastructure simple to deploy but they don’t do enough to make key workloads—namely XenApp and XenDesktop—easy to deploy and manage. This session will cover a new concept in HCI systems that is ideal for mid-market businesses: the HCI Workspace Appliance. This solution enables deployment and management from HCI layers including XenApp and XenDesktop, VM/VDAs, images and more by leveraging several Citrix Cloud components already available. You will learn how HCI Workspace Appliance delivers an integrated service that makes it even simpler for you to manage your infrastructure while reducing cost and complexity at the hardware and storage layers. You will leave this session with a better understanding of the overall solution architecture, as well as how the workspace appliance fits with Citrix Cloud and the ecosystem partners helping Citrix make it happen.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
