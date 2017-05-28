Citrix Synergy Session SYN124 Video: Securing high-value applications in bank IT infrastructure
Financial services IT is constantly deploying new technologies and applications that enhance productivity, mobility and customer service. At the same time, they must also reduce security risks, ensure that sensitive customer data is protected, and battle against various forms of attacks while ensuring compliance with a wide range of industry standards and local and international government regulations. In this session, hear from Florin Lazurca, senior technical marketing manager for security at Citrix, who will discuss how to secure high-value bank applications, including network segmentation, centralized security controls to limit access and virtualization with XenApp for sensitive applications.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications