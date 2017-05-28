Citrix Synergy Session SYN124 Video: Securing high-value applications in bank IT infrastructure

Financial services IT is constantly deploying new technologies and applications that enhance productivity, mobility and customer service. At the same time, they must also reduce security risks, ensure that sensitive customer data is protected, and battle against various forms of attacks while ensuring compliance with a wide range of industry standards and local and international government regulations. In this session, hear from Florin Lazurca, senior technical marketing manager for security at Citrix, who will discuss how to secure high-value bank applications, including network segmentation, centralized security controls to limit access and virtualization with XenApp for sensitive applications.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix