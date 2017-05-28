Citrix Synergy Session SYN123 Video: SD-WAN case study: How a XenApp customer improved application delivery
NetScaler SD-WAN complements XenDesktop and XenApp deployments, allowing companies to greatly reduce cost, enhance user experience and ensure reliable delivery of virtualized apps and desktops to branch locations. While providing an overview of the technical, security and business benefits of NetScaler SD-WAN, this session will feature a case study on how a customer used NetScaler SD-WAN in conjunction with XenApp to reliably and securely deliver an improved application experience at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications