Citrix Synergy Session SYN123 Video: SD-WAN case study: How a XenApp customer improved application delivery

NetScaler SD-WAN complements XenDesktop and XenApp deployments, allowing companies to greatly reduce cost, enhance user experience and ensure reliable delivery of virtualized apps and desktops to branch locations. While providing an overview of the technical, security and business benefits of NetScaler SD-WAN, this session will feature a case study on how a customer used NetScaler SD-WAN in conjunction with XenApp to reliably and securely deliver an improved application experience at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix