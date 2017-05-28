Citrix Synergy Session SYN121 Video: What’s new with NetScaler Unified Gateway

NetScaler Unified Gateway has quickly matured to meet the needs of the enterprise market. Many customers are leveraging this SSL VPN as an additional asset in their security arsenal to protect business data and intellectual property for both on-premises and cloud deployments. This session will cover the newest enhancements and capabilities released in the latest version of Unified Gateway 12.0, and gain a better understanding of the use cases that will provide significant business value.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix