Citrix Synergy Session SYN120 Video: NetScaler SD-WAN updates

The SD-WAN market has expanded dramatically in the last 18 months, and at the forefront of accelerating this is NetScaler SD-WAN. Join this session to learn about enhancements over the last year and discuss key features including SD-WAN as a service, the new integrated firewall, application identification, routing and data segmentation, zero-touch deployment and integration into MAS. If you have been considering SD-WAN, attend this session to learn about everything NetScaler SD-WAN has to offer to address your needs. If you’re a current user, join the session to ensure that you’re taking full advantage of all the features available.

