Citrix Synergy Session SYN117 Video: XenMobile: What’s new and roadmap

The enterprise mobility market continues to soar as companies look to leverage mobility to transform their businesses and drive increased user productivity. This session will show you how the latest XenMobile capabilities enable your company to keep up with the demands of your mobile workforce and harness mobility to drive business innovation. We will cover enhancements to XenMobile apps, including calendar attachments, personal calendar overlay and attachment repository, how MDX Service enables app wrapping for enterprise apps, and how connectivity checks reduce and eliminate configuration issues.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix