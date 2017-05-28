Citrix Synergy Session SYN111 Video: What’s new with Citrix Cloud and what’s to come
See demonstrations of new features and functionality as well as tips and tricks for new resource locations, public cloud adoption, multi-location management, high availability, and more. You’ll also learn about the new control center, including cloud library and app catalog, how to leverage trial environments and identity and Active Directory integration. Plus, we’ll take a look at the future direction for Citrix Cloud.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
