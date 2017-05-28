Citrix Synergy Session SYN110 Video: Select the right cloud or hybrid cloud for your deployment
Cloud computing is not an all-or-nothing option. The reality is that the transition takes time, and selecting the right cloud for deployment is not trivial. This session will analyze the journey most customers take, discuss cloud selection criteria and considerations, and cover approaches to migration as well as metrics to assess outcomes.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
