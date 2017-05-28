Citrix Synergy Session SYN108 Video: Cloud conversation

Hernandez & Company (H&CO) provides accounting, tax, and advisory services to international companies and high net worth individuals with business interests in the United States. Hear firsthand how and why H&CO selected Citrix Cloud to accelerate a transformative business strategy in a regulated industry, and what the company has achieved over several months in production. Through conversation with the CEOs of H&CO and MaviSky Solutions—the Citrix Solutions Advisor who led the deployment—attendees will learn why Citrix Cloud is the preferred deployment option for all Citrix technologies. You’ll also hear about H&CO’s cloud journey, including course corrections, 1uantitative and qualitative measures of success and the advantages of Citrix Cloud architecture, with ample time for audience participation.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix