Citrix Synergy Session SYN107 Video: XenServer tech update: boot PVS desktops faster…
If you’re running XenDesktop on VMware vSphere, you’re paying a vTax of over $100 a desktop. Every edition of XenDesktop and XenApp includes access to Citrix XenServer; with version 7.1 already out and another release on the way, there’s plenty to talk about. Not only can it save you money, but the unique features it provides—such as PVS-Accelerator, Direct Inspect security, reboot-free patching, and a Long-Term Support Release—also mean the Citrix stack really is “better together.” This session will provide a technical update on XenServer, focusing on the details of how these full-stack technologies work. You’ll leave with an understanding of how exactly you can implement them to unlock the benefits to your XenDesktop and XenApp deployment.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
