Citrix Synergy Session SYN106 Video – Fantastic four: the do’s, don’ts and lessons learned of Citrix implementations

Implementing Citrix application and desktop virtualization can come with questions and challenges. During this session, you will hear from four of our experienced Citrix Technology Professionals who will dive deep into the do’s, don’ts and lessons learned of these projects, including the business and technical details necessary for project success. They’ll discuss guidance on when you should deploy on-premises or in the cloud, how built-in options, third-party tools, and consultants impact outcomes, and how understanding user needs and expectations can ensure success.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix