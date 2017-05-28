Citrix Synergy Session SYN104 Video: XenApp and XenDesktop: what’s new and roadmap

XenApp and XenDesktop are the market-leading solutions for app and desktop virtualization. With each quarterly release, we continue raising the bar on experience, security and management. In this session, we’ll review the features introduced in versions 7.11, 7.12 and 7.13, and show you how they benefit SMB, mid-market, and enterprise businesses. We’ll also share XenApp and XenDesktop development plans including the next Long Term Service Release and how we’re further aligning our agile development efforts for faster, easier deployments on-premises and in the cloud.

