Citrix Synergy Session SYN104 Video: XenApp and XenDesktop: what’s new and roadmap
XenApp and XenDesktop are the market-leading solutions for app and desktop virtualization. With each quarterly release, we continue raising the bar on experience, security and management. In this session, we’ll review the features introduced in versions 7.11, 7.12 and 7.13, and show you how they benefit SMB, mid-market, and enterprise businesses. We’ll also share XenApp and XenDesktop development plans including the next Long Term Service Release and how we’re further aligning our agile development efforts for faster, easier deployments on-premises and in the cloud.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications