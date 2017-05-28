Citrix Synergy Session SYN103 Video: Citrix App Layering

Based on the pioneering Unidesk layering technology that Citrix acquired in January 2017, Citrix App Layering is quickly becoming the standard for application packaging and lifecycle management. In this session, Unidesk founder and former CTO, Chris Midgley, along with former chief solutions architect and App Layering expert, Ron Oglesby, will provide an overview of the industry-leading app layering technology. They will cover hot-add Elastic Layering, XenApp aware Session Containers, and PVS and MCS image management using hypervisor portable Layered Images. By combining XenApp and XenDesktop with Citrix App Layering, IT can more efficiently and securely deliver apps, desktops, data and OS layers on-premises or from leading public cloud vendors using Citrix Cloud.

Attendees will gain a better understanding of how Citrix App Layering technology bolsters Citrix’s leadership position in delivering and managing apps and desktops in the cloud, on-premises and in hybrid environments.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix