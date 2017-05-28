Citrix Synergy Session SYN102 Video: Is it Time to Upgrade to XenApp 7.x?
XenApp 7.x continues to bring enhanced capabilities for both the user and admin experience. Is now the right time to upgrade? We’ll investigate seven must-have capabilities among the numerous advancements, while providing guidance, best practices and tools to help with your upgrade. The information provided will help you understand what it will take to move to the latest XenApp platform successfully.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
