Citrix Synergy: People-centric Computing, Digital Transformation, and the Future of Work

If you were at Citrix Synergy this year, chances are you are thinking about Citrix a little differently now.

That’s because Citrix itself is thinking about you a little differently. And in the process, the company has reshaped itself.

Instead of offering point solutions that add more complexity, Citrix Synergy showed that the company has put human beings and how they work — including contextual awareness — at the heart of its strategy.

That strategy, broadly speaking, is to “deliver the experiences that your business and your teams demand, the flexibility and choice that you need, and, of course, the means to secure it all, end to end,” as CEO David Henshall noted in his opening keynote.

This isn’t just a rosy picture of what Citrix might offer some day; everything the company announced is available now or will be within the next 90 days.

Henshall noted that the forces changing business today have reached “the point of no return” — an analogy he drew to his learning to fly airplanes. It’s when you no longer have enough fuel to turn back. You have to go forward.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.