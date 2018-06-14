Citrix Synergy interview: David Brim, SCL Health
This video is from the fine folks at IGEL Technology.
Learn more:
This video is from the fine folks at IGEL Technology.
Learn more:
Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]
Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]
Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.
Ready to move beyond overview slides for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)? This session dives into the technical aspects of finding personally identifiable data in Office 365, such as classifying, protecting, and monitoring it for breaches. We’ll show you how to work with sensitive data types, KQL, and custom data types as you use Content […]
Visit Our Sponsors