Citrix Synergy 2017 Vision Keynote Video

As we move forward into a future transformed by digital business, Citrix is relentlessly focused on enabling customers to say yes to new opportunity. What that means, and how it happens, will define the future of work. Since our beginning, Citrix has been pushing the limits of what’s possible, and Citrix president and CEO Kirill Tatarinov will set the stage for our next chapter with the Vision Keynote. He’ll share the strategy and innovation that are powering the workspace of the future and enabling organizations to leverage digital for business value. You’ll also hear about the Citrix focus on productivity and security, which enables IT to provide a simple, contextual experience for users while maintaining uncompromising control—and deliver it all as a service from the cloud. Kirill will welcome customers and partners to share their perspectives, and discuss the evolution of our partnership with Microsoft.

