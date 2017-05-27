Citrix Synergy 2017 – Technology Keynote Video

If the workspace of the future is the key to your digital transformation, then the Technology Keynote is your roadmap.

Join PJ Hough, senior vice president of product, for a technical deep dive into Citrix innovation. He will demonstrate how Citrix solves productivity and security challenges with an adaptive workspace experience that enables people to work better and gives IT unprecedented breadth of control over the perimeter. This fast-paced session will show the breathtaking speed of Citrix innovation with rapid-fire demos of new solutions, new features and new capabilities that make a powerful case for an integrated, end-to-end technology portfolio. You will learn how to use the cloud to your advantage with migration paths that eliminate disruption to operations, and see a new security approach and architecture that can mitigate risk. You will also hear about advances in network analytics that will modernize your datacenter as you evolve to a multicloud environment.

PJ will be joined by Brad Anderson, corporate vice president of Enterprise Mobility at Microsoft, to talk about the latest developments in our partnership—and what our close collaboration means for customers and partners.

