Home Desktop Citrix Synergy 2017 Round Up! Citrix App Layering, FlexApp Layering, Monitoring, & More!

Citrix Synergy 2017 Round Up! Citrix App Layering, FlexApp Layering, Monitoring, & More!

0
Citrix Synergy 2017 Round Up! Citrix App Layering, FlexApp Layering, Monitoring, & More!
0

Citrix Synergy 2017 is still fresh on our minds. If you didn’t make it to Orlando this year here is a look our experience.

I cannot recall a more enthusiastic attendee crowd at a Citrix Synergy! This year many attendees seemed to make a beeline for our booth. Maybe it was our re-brand to “Liquidware,” or latest version of FlexApp Layering and demos of XenApp Session isolation – and how it compares to Citrix App Layering, or perhaps it was our involvement in becoming one of just a few select M7 party sponsors. Let’s breakdown the highlights.

Liquidware Labs chose Citrix Synergy to announce to the end user computing market that we’re now simply “Liquidware.” The time for VDI experimentation in the industry has come to an end. Now more than 1,700 organizations using Liquidware solutions in production to run their physical, virtual, and cloud based desktops. We gave out cold hard cash to celebrate. Everyone that participated won a minimum of $1 and many people won a lot more! Look at this attendee that won $100! Using Liquidware solutions is like money in the bank!

Read the entire article here, Citrix Synergy 2017 Round Up! Citrix App Layering, FlexApp Layering, Monitoring, & More! | Liquidware Blog

via the fine folks at Liquidware Labs

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Desktop
Liquidware
Liquidware Liquidware™ provides industry leading platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid Windows desktop environments including Citrix® XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Horizon View®, Amazon WorkSpaces and physical Microsoft® Windows PCs. The company’s Stratusphere solution delivers visibility into desktop environments and supports assessment, design, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity provides just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. FlexApp delivers advanced Application Layering. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Essentials. Liquidware products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global network of partners.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

      Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

      VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

      read more
      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      On-Demand Webinars

        docker-feature-image

        Webinar Q&A: Docker Enterprise Edition Demo

        Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) is designed for enterprise development and IT teams who build, ship and run business critical applications in production at scale. Docker EE provides a fully integrated solution that includes the container engine, built-in orchestration, a private registry, and container lifecycle management to help you build a secure software supply chain. As […]

        read more
        Acceleratio

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900178_maxresdefault.jpg

        No App Left Behind: Migrate Existing Applications to AWS without Re-engineering

        Commvault Feature Image

        Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900118_maxresdefault.jpg

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          606091233_1280x720.jpg

          Workspot DaaS 2.0 Architecture Video

          via the fine folks at Workspot.

          read more
          1496805718_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware vCloud NFV Video – Operations Management

          1496805751_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vCloud NFV Video – 360 Degree Visibility and Analytics

          1496805808_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware vCloud NFV Video – Create Secure Multi-Tenant

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video