Citrix Synergy 2017 Keynote Video Highlight: Citrix Analytics Service
Pie charts are not going to stop threats, so Citrix uses machine learning algorithms to find normal user behaviors and detect anomalies. Watch VP and Citrix technical fellow Abhishek Chauhan demo the new, turnkey Citrix Analytics, which combines data from multiple products and insights from multiple vantage points to protect your users and deliver 360-degree visibility and control of the network to IT.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications