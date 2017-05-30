Citrix Synergy 2017 Keynote Video Highlight: Citrix Analytics Service

Pie charts are not going to stop threats, so Citrix uses machine learning algorithms to find normal user behaviors and detect anomalies. Watch VP and Citrix technical fellow Abhishek Chauhan demo the new, turnkey Citrix Analytics, which combines data from multiple products and insights from multiple vantage points to protect your users and deliver 360-degree visibility and control of the network to IT.

