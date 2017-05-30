Citrix Synergy 2017 – It’s a Wrap – See all the most important announcements listed here!

At Citrix’s Synergy user conference this week, what has been hold in the Orange County Convention Centre in Orlando, Kirill Tatarinov started of the new vision keynote with a great shout-out to the Citrix Technology (Community) Professional (CTP’s)!

Before all the new announcements started, a personal video message from F1 driver Max Verstappen and a live stream with Team leader Christian Horner from sponsor Red Bull in Monaco has been showed on the big screen, where Kirill asked how Citrix technologies helps Red Bull to keep pushing the F1 cars to the limit. As being a consultant from the Netherlands, this was quite amazing to see!

The biggest announcement at the Keynote will be the release of the new Citrix Workspace, the new unified logon portal, what can interact with all the other Citrix software programs and/or custom apps, by providing SSO. This new feature and all the other announced features will be covered later in this article.

