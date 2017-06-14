Citrix Synergy 2017: How the Public Sector Can Embrace the Future of Work

From engaging conversations on cloud technology and security to an Innovation Super Session with former U.S. Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell, the Citrix Synergy 2017 Conference explored the future of work and how to drive business forward.

At the conference, Citrix unveiled new solutions and shared best practices to help public sector IT enable government employees to work from anywhere on any device – all while maintaining stringent security standards. If you missed this year’s Synergy event, here are highlights relevant to the priorities of our federal, state, and local government customers.

Increasing productivity

Work now happens everywhere, across the globe and spanning different time zones. This is no different for Government employees, and secure tools are required to help teams work more efficiently and communicate effectively.

