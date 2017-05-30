Home Internet of Things (IoT) Citrix Synergy 2017 Day 3 by VanBragt.Net

Already last day of Citrix Synergy 2017. Day three started with a keynote by Gen. Colin Powell, followed by a lot of breakout sessions. In the blog my day 3 experiences of Citrix Synergy.

The last day of Citrix Synergy 2017 started with a keynote by Gen. Colin Powell. Again this kind of keynotes are difficult to blog about. Unfortunate this one is not recorded. The story was really interesting with some nice backgrounds of his IT background and how it was being used in the organizations he worked for. I really like his style of storytelling and his engagement to help getting to the future. He really like the way he “brought” the takeaways: visions is key, children are the future, don’t learn “hate”, don’t forget the horses (they do the work), have trust in the people in your organization, optimism is key, be how you are (everyone is important, nobody should be above somebody else),

The first break out session I attended was It’s the end of work as we know it by James Burklin, Thomas Berger and Christian Reilly. Christian started the session with showing the video of Citrix via Alexa. Christian started off the session talking about digital disruption: workplace evolution, markets are different, digital transformation will be there. Thomas took over with enabling technologies for digital transformation (micro apps, context is king, James did a demo of smart spaces with slack as an example, followed by demo of virtual doctor (as an example of bots). Thomas showed the possibilities of VR/AR by some videos created by Thomas Poppelgaar and continued with the statement that Slack is the new OS, which James showed in a demo. Thomas continued with examples automation and artificial intelligence. James took over showing the Octoblu flow for his previous demo to make clear you do not need to be a full programmer. Thomas continued how Citrix can be used within these topics.

Read the entire article here, VanBragt.Net Virtualization – Citrix Synergy 2017 Day 3

via the amazing Wilco van Bragt.

Wilco van Bragt
Wilco van Bragt founder and author of the VanBragt.Net Virtualization website. On this website Wilco publishes virtualization related product reviews, articles, reviews of freeware products and blogs about several virtualization topics and events. Wilco also writes for other well-known virtualization websites and is member of the Dutch Citrix User Group (DuCUG) Steering board. Wilco also presents/presented on several events like BriForum, E2EVC, NGN, DuCUG and Citrix Synergy. After working for a couple of consulting firms as a senior technical consultant and technical project leader Wilco started his own freelance company VanBragt.Net Consultancy in April 2008. Wilco is also a RSVP (RES Software Valued Professional), Citrix CTP (Citrix Technology Professional) and a Microsoft MVP (Most Valuable Professional) on RDS.
