Citrix Synergy 2017 Day 2 by VanBragt.Net

Day 2 of Citrix Synergy 2017 started pretty early with the first break-out sessions at 8:30u. They planned really good session at the early morning time so the rooms were filled, at least the session I attended. My experiences of this second day are in this blog.

The session I attended was Solving PVS Challenges with a simple shell scripts by Andrew Wood and Jim Moyle. They started off with the usage of PVS based out several surveys like VDIlikeaPro and why you would want to be script (less time, less risk). They continued with the possibilities to build scripts for PVS (MCLI, Soap, PowerShell, PowerShell with objects). Andrew and Jim shared the resources to use to automate your build (Aaron and Tronds MDT articles) and optimization tools like VMware and LoginVSI. Also, the unattended installation of the PVS components. Andrew is also mentioning how you use Smart Tools and are working hard to extend this shortly. Andrew showed a demo of a server installation using smart build to build a PVS server. Next topic Jim was talking about the documentation scripts of Carl Webster (who is doing a tremendous job to build and maintain those scripts). Jim added functionality to the script so it creates an object of the configuration using with Pester. Next topic was Desired State Configuration with a shootout to Iain Brighton. Jim will do some work for PVS with DSC as there is currently nothing available. For creation, the VMs scripts will follow from Andrew and there is script available of Jarian. Jim continued with the automation of replication the vDisks and pointing out scripts Ryan Butler and the Samuel Brewslow with the vDisk Replicator Tool. They summarized the session.

Read the entire article here, VanBragt.Net Virtualization – Citrix Synergy 2017 Day 2

via the amazing Wilco van Bragt.