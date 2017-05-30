Citrix Synergy 2017 Day 1 by VanBragt.Net

After two days of CTP Meetings where the second was in the unconference format (which was a good think although I was a bit skeptical). Now it’s time for the official conference starting with the vision keynote. As usual I’m blogging my experiences.

First on stage was Tim Minaham opening the keynote with a wonderful mention the CUGC community. He also explained the new structure of the conference with the technical keynote also on the first day and some nice external speakers. Just before Kirill Tatrinov came on stage a quick video of Red Bull was shown including our own Dutch Max Verstappen. Kirill started with mentioning us the CTP and all Citrix employees. Chris Horner of Red Bull was live into the keynote explaining how Citrix is helping Red Bull. Kirill continued with describing the world of changing and change of business with digital transformations. Next topic is the Cloud, which is according to Kirill the most important thing for current innovations including some statistics about BYOD, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, (BIG) data (digital frontier companies) and cyber security. Next topic was the Citrix Secure Digital Workspace with the announcement of Citrix Workspace Service with a sneak peak of the upcoming User Interface (StoreFront++), available this quarter in the cloud. Other techniques Kirill was touching were Gateway as a Service, WebApp Firewall and DDoS as a Service and SD-WAN as a Service. Kiril announced the availability of XenDesktop/XenApp 7.14 and it time to move out of XenApp 6.5 (with the help of CTPs 😊 if needed). Next announcement is Citrix Analytics Services for security and performance analytics over all products (NetScaler, ShareFile, XenDesktop, XenMobile) including again a sneak peak of the product. Really interesting product at a first glance. Another announcement around security Citrix Security Practice, a group of Citrix consultants doing security checks. Kirill invites Roland Cloutier of ADP on stage for a talk about security. Kirill continued with the partnership with Microsoft and delivered everything they announced last year (XenApp/XenDesktop Essentials, XenMobile for EMS, Citrix Analytics /w MS Intelligent Security Graph. A new cooperating is the Secure Browsers Essentials for Azure. MS CEO Satya Nadella did a talk via a video about the cooperation of Microsoft and Citrix on Azure. He mentioned also Windows 10S, where Kirill did mention again. Not fully clear what they will be doing on this topic. Next op case was Karen Jefery of Fujitsu about their system integrator activities and the usage of Citrix and Microsoft technologies for their customers. Next topics were about cooperation with Samsung (DEX on S8) and Google (Office 365/Skype for Business on Google Chromebook). Kirill continued with Citrix Ready HCI Workspace Appliance Program (HPE, Nutanix and Cisco, last two were now added in the program). The future of work was discussed by Kirill, leading to another speaker on stage about healthcare and the cloud. The keynote ended with the message that the message is: Citrix + You.

Read the entire article here, VanBragt.Net Virtualization – Citrix Synergy 2017 Day 1

via the amazing Wilco van Bragt.