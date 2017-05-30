Home Applications Citrix Synergy 2017 Day 1 by VanBragt.Net

Citrix Synergy 2017 Day 1 by VanBragt.Net

0
Citrix Synergy 2017 Day 1 by VanBragt.Net
0

After two days of CTP Meetings where the second was in the unconference format (which was a good think although I was a bit skeptical). Now it’s time for the official conference starting with the vision keynote. As usual I’m blogging my experiences.

First on stage was Tim Minaham opening the keynote with a wonderful mention the CUGC community. He also explained the new structure of the conference with the technical keynote also on the first day and some nice external speakers. Just before Kirill Tatrinov came on stage a quick video of Red Bull was shown including our own Dutch Max Verstappen. Kirill started with mentioning us the CTP and all Citrix employees. Chris Horner of Red Bull was live into the keynote explaining how Citrix is helping Red Bull. Kirill continued with describing the world of changing and change of business with digital transformations. Next topic is the Cloud, which is according to Kirill the most important thing for current innovations including some statistics about BYOD, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, (BIG) data (digital frontier companies) and cyber security. Next topic was the Citrix Secure Digital Workspace with the announcement of Citrix Workspace Service with a sneak peak of the upcoming User Interface (StoreFront++), available this quarter in the cloud. Other techniques Kirill was touching were Gateway as a Service, WebApp Firewall and DDoS as a Service and SD-WAN as a Service. Kiril announced the availability of XenDesktop/XenApp 7.14 and it time to move out of XenApp 6.5 (with the help of CTPs 😊 if needed). Next announcement is Citrix Analytics Services for security and performance analytics over all products (NetScaler, ShareFile, XenDesktop, XenMobile) including again a sneak peak of the product. Really interesting product at a first glance. Another announcement around security Citrix Security Practice, a group of Citrix consultants doing security checks. Kirill invites Roland Cloutier of ADP on stage for a talk about security. Kirill continued with the partnership with Microsoft and delivered everything they announced last year (XenApp/XenDesktop Essentials, XenMobile for EMS, Citrix Analytics /w MS Intelligent Security Graph. A new cooperating is the Secure Browsers Essentials for Azure. MS CEO Satya Nadella did a talk via a video about the cooperation of Microsoft and Citrix on Azure. He mentioned also Windows 10S, where Kirill did mention again. Not fully clear what they will be doing on this topic. Next op case was Karen Jefery of Fujitsu about their system integrator activities and the usage of Citrix and Microsoft technologies for their customers. Next topics were about cooperation with Samsung (DEX on S8) and Google (Office 365/Skype for Business on Google Chromebook). Kirill continued with Citrix Ready HCI Workspace Appliance Program (HPE, Nutanix and Cisco, last two were now added in the program). The future of work was discussed by Kirill, leading to another speaker on stage about healthcare and the cloud. The keynote ended with the message that the message is: Citrix + You.

Read the entire article here, VanBragt.Net Virtualization – Citrix Synergy 2017 Day 1

via the amazing Wilco van Bragt.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Collaboration
Consumerization of IT
Data Center
Desktop
Internet of Things (IoT)
Mobile
Networking
Security
Storage
Wilco van Bragt
Wilco van Bragt founder and author of the VanBragt.Net Virtualization website. On this website Wilco publishes virtualization related product reviews, articles, reviews of freeware products and blogs about several virtualization topics and events. Wilco also writes for other well-known virtualization websites and is member of the Dutch Citrix User Group (DuCUG) Steering board. Wilco also presents/presented on several events like BriForum, E2EVC, NGN, DuCUG and Citrix Synergy. After working for a couple of consulting firms as a senior technical consultant and technical project leader Wilco started his own freelance company VanBragt.Net Consultancy in April 2008. Wilco is also a RSVP (RES Software Valued Professional), Citrix CTP (Citrix Technology Professional) and a Microsoft MVP (Most Valuable Professional) on RDS.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        via the fine folks at Workspot.

        read more
        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495901319_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy Session SYN330 Video – Optimize and scale your XenApp and XenDesktop platform the CTP way

          Take a technical deep dive and get best practices for optimizing user experience and density, with a closer look at hardware sizing, hardware configuration, the HDX display protocol and various image optimization tasks. The session offers real-world, tested and proven best practices for your XenApp and XenDesktop environment, with Citrix Technology Professionals covering HDX graphics […]

          read more
          1495903902_maxresdefault.jpg

          2017 Veeam Availability Report Findings – UKI Video

          629303890_295x166.jpg

          Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

          636133835_1280x720.jpg

          Double Dog Dare Workspot Cloud Challenge – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video