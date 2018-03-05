Citrix: Support for Azure Managed Disks Goes Into Production

Citrix recently announced preview support for Azure Managed Disks in Citrix Cloud’s XenApp and XenDesktop service. Today, we are pleased to announce the release of the production version. Managed Disks provides scalable and highly available storage without the need to create storage accounts and worry about IOPS constraints. Complementing the availability of Managed Disks are two new master image options: Managed Disks and Managed Snapshots.

Overview of Managed Disks

Azure Managed Disks is an elastic disk storage system that is offered as an alternative to the current storage account-based system. Currently, XenDesktop must create and manage multiple IOPS-constrained storage accounts to provide storage for the VHD blobs that hold the operating system and data disks for provisioned virtual machines (VDAs). In addition, copying images between storage accounts is slow, so copying each OS disk directly from the master image is not feasible for catalogs that use multiple storage accounts. Instead, the master image is replicated to each storage account when a catalog is created and updated so that each OS disk can be copied from a copy of the master image in the same storage account.

